Good news for retailers this holiday season: Americans are spending on big-ticket items

Adobe also found consumers are increasingly buying straight from their phones. Roughly 30% of Labor Day orders were placed on a smartphone, compared with 60% on desktop computers and 10% on tablets. It is noteworthy, though, that desktop shoppers tend to spend more than those using smaller devices: The average shopper using a desktop computer spent $142 per order on Labor Day, compared with $125 for those who used a tablet and $111 for those who used a smartphone.