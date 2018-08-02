Why retire when you’re too old to enjoy it? Quit your job now

Of course, two years living in Paris in your mid-30s can make it a lot harder to afford your other long-term goals — like sending children to college. For most Americans, a years-long sabbatical is impossible to imagine, at least until they’re older and Medicare and Social Security kick in. Half of working-age Americans are at risk of not having enough income when they retire, according to calculations by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research based on 2016 data. That’s up from 30% in 1989.