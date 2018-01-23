Rocket Lab launch is vote of confidence in small-rocket start-ups

"There's no way you can populate and replenish a constellation if it takes you years to put up satellites, and you can't control where and when you go," said David Cowan, a partner at venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners who led investments in Rocket Lab and Spire. "So this entire idea that's driving space today … it depends on an entirely different launch capability, one that's small, cheap and frequent. As of this weekend, that's now a market reality."