As RVs regain popularity, younger fans seek out ways to rent their joyride

Thor Industries Inc., the world’s biggest RV manufacturer and owner of the classic cool Airstream brand, early this year formed a joint venture with New Zealand-based Tourism Holdings Limited aimed at increasing its rental business and digital platforms. Among the venture’s assets is Mighway, an RV-sharing platform in the U.S. and New Zealand that allows owners to earn income by renting their vehicles out, while renters can enjoy well-equipped RVs without having to buy one.