Samsung's texting app apparently sent pictures to people's contacts without permission

The complaints have gained some traction on Reddit, in sections dedicated solely to Samsung phones. One Samsung Galaxy S9 user on the social platform last week said a Galaxy S9+ sent the entire contents of its photo gallery to that person's girlfriend. There was a record of the message in that person's phone carrier logs, but not within the app. Other Reddit posters have said their wives or other people on their shared family plans have received similar messages from other phones, including the Note 8.