Saudi fund said to be in talks to invest in Tesla buyout deal

Wall Street is awash with speculation on who might team up with Musk to do a deal. Musk and his advisors are seeking a wide pool of investors to back a potential take-private of the automaker to avoid concentrating ownership among a few new large holders, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk has said he still expects to own about 20% of Tesla after any transaction, and that he hopes all shareholders will remain owners of a private company.