Sears CEO Eddie Lampert rode the worst trade of his life all the way down

Still, as Sears’ major debt holder, with about half of the company’s $5.3-billion total, ESL saw a bit of upside, extracting more than $200 million in interest payments a year. And Lampert carved out what looked like — and in some cases might yet be — saves for himself, with spinoffs that gave him chunks of equity in new companies. One was Seritage Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust that counts Sears as its biggest tenant and of which Lampert is the largest shareholder; he created it in 2015 to hold stores that were leased back to Sears — cordoning those off from any bankruptcy proceeding. He and ESL got a majority stake in Land’s End Inc., the apparel and accessories maker he split from Sears in 2014.