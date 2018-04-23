Sears CEO Edward Lampert's fund offers to buy Kenmore, other assets

"Our principal interest is seeing that Kenmore, SHIP and PartsDirect are divested in the near term in a transaction that delivers the greatest value for Sears, regardless of whether ESL or a third party is the ultimate buyer," ESL said. "This will enable Sears to improve its debt profile and liquidity position, creating the runway to help continue its transformation, and allow these businesses to unlock their considerable potential by further expanding their presence in the marketplace. We are very enthusiastic about our ownership interest in Sears and its future, and will remain so whether or not a transaction is consummated."