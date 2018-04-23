Sears CEO Edward Lampert's fund offers to buy Kenmore, other assets

The hedge fund run by Sears Chief Executive Edward Lampert has offered to buy the retailer's popular appliance brand Kenmore as well as some of the struggling company's real estate assets. Such a sale would, in essence, break up Sears, which was founded 125 years ago.
Sears said it has received a letter from ESL Investments suggesting that ESL acquire all or part of Sears' Kenmore brand, the home improvement business of the Sears Home Services division and the Parts Direct business of the Sears Home Services division. Those businesses have been for sale for some time, have not sold and are undervalued, ESL's letter says.
The brands would continue to operate as they have, according to the letter to the board of directors, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ESL also offered to buy certain Sears real estate assets, including debt, and lease the properties to Sears or other entities.
Sears has been trying to sell the businesses for nearly two years but has been unable to do so, according to Lampert's letter to the board.
The company did sell its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker last year.
Sears shares jumped as much as 9% to $3.28 early Monday. They have dropped more than 70% in the last year.
"As noted in our letter to the board of directors, our proposal is part of a comprehensive solution to transform Sears Holdings," ESL said in a news release.
"Our principal interest is seeing that Kenmore, SHIP and PartsDirect are divested in the near term in a transaction that delivers the greatest value for Sears, regardless of whether ESL or a third party is the ultimate buyer," ESL said. "This will enable Sears to improve its debt profile and liquidity position, creating the runway to help continue its transformation, and allow these businesses to unlock their considerable potential by further expanding their presence in the marketplace. We are very enthusiastic about our ownership interest in Sears and its future, and will remain so whether or not a transaction is consummated."
ESL valued the Parts Direct and home services division at $500 million. It did not provide a valuation of the Kenmore brand.
Sears — based in Hoffman Estates, Ill. — said it will review the letter but would not make an additional comment.
The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.
ALSO