Sears will stop selling Whirlpool appliances after 100 years of doing business

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business relationship that dates make more than 100 years.

In a note sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would have made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years from stores such as Home Depot and also from Amazon.com and other online retailers.

The end to the partnership is effective immediately and includes the larger appliances and small kitchen appliances of Whirlpool subsidiaries Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

Sears said it would sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will now only sell its Kenmore products and other brands including LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.