SEC is blunting investor activism over climate change, K-Cups and gay rights

"It's time to take a fresh look at SEC rules that, regrettably, tilt the scales in favor of a small subset of activists at the expense of investors as a whole," the business group's Tom Quaadman said in a statement. The chamber urged the SEC to "reassert the 'relevance rule'" for subjects affecting less than 5% of a company's assets or earnings and urged the SEC to "prohibit the use of images, photos or graphs as part of proposals."