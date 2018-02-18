Employers who don't offer paid sick leave are making flu season worse, hurting their bottom line

In recent years, a number of studies have attempted to quantify the extent to which sick employees are making influenza outbreaks worse. In 2010, a policy brief published by the Institute for Women's Policy Research used data from the CDC and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate that during the virulent 2009 flu season, about 8 million American workers went to work while infected with the influenza virus, causing an additional 7 million people to get sick.