Here's what a 'silver tsunami' of retiring baby boomer business owners could mean for their workers

While ESOPs can help workers build wealth, some research has shown benefits for employers. In a National Bureau of Economic Research study coauthored by Blasi, surveys of 40,000 workers showed that those with company stock plans were more likely to say they would intervene if they saw a colleague slacking off and far less likely to say they'd leave the company — as long as they didn't feel micromanaged or like they weren't involved in helping to solve company problems. (That could send a mixed message to workers: We're going to give you ownership, but not make you feel like you have any.)