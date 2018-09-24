Sirius XM to buy Pandora in acquisition valued at $3.5 billion

Subscription radio service Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will acquire streaming music firm Pandora Media Inc. in a deal valued at about $3.5 billion, the two companies said Monday.
The all-stock transaction is expected to allow SiriusXM to expand beyond its expertise in in-car entertainment. SiriusXM has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Oakland-based Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.
SiriusXM Chief Executive Jim Meyer said in a statement that the acquisition “diversifies SiriusXM’s revenue streams” and broadens the company’s “technical capabilities.”
SiriusXM was already well acquainted with Pandora. Last year, the New York company made a $480-million cash investment in Pandora, a deal Meyer said would help SiriusXM expand into the “ad-supported digital radio business, a space where SiriusXM does not play today,” according to a statement released at the time.
As of Monday, SiriusXM owned a stake in Pandora of about 15% on an as-converted basis.
Though Pandora was an early pioneer in the streaming music business, competitors such as Spotify and Apple Music began to carve out larger shares of the market.
In June 2017, Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren, who had returned to the CEO job just 15 months earlier, stepped down from that role and left the company’s board.
Pandora brought on Sling TV CEO and founder Roger Lynch at the helm a few months later. By the end of 2017, Pandora had lost about 8 million listeners year-over-year. The company set out to improve its technology for advertisers, and by July, Pandora had seen subscription revenue up 67%, according to the company’s second quarter financial results.
The deal has already been unanimously approved by Pandora’s independent directors, as well as SiriusXM’s board of directors, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, according to a statement from the two companies.
7:20 a.m.: This article was updated with more information about SiriusXM’s previous investment in Pandora and details about Pandora’s financial history.
This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.