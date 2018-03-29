Snapchat parent cuts 100 more workers in second round of layoffs this month

Snap Inc., the company behind video messaging app Snapchat, said Thursday it was cutting about 100 workers, its second round of layoffs in less than a month.
The new layoffs at the Venice-based social-media company are mostly in the advertising and sales units, a spokesman said. Earlier this month, the company cut more than 120 engineers and last year laid off workers in a hardware unit responsible for the Snap's once-popular Spectacles sunglasses.
In an emailed statement, Imran Khan, the company's chief strategy officer, said Snap has had to make "some really tough decisions" as part of a restructuring effort that started last year.
"As a result, new structures have been put in place for content, engineering, sales and many other parts of Snap," Khan said. "These changes reflect our view that tighter integration and closer collaboration between our teams is a critical component of sustainably growing our business."
The layoffs come after several high-profile executive departures and months of criticism about a recent Snapchat redesign, one that celebrities including Kylie Jenner have publicly derided but that investors say is needed to help attract more users.
Snap went public a year ago, staging one of the biggest recent tech IPOs, but it has struggled amid growing losses and growth that hasn't lived up to expectations.
Even after reporting surprisingly good financials in last year's fourth quarter, which sent Snap stock soaring, shares of the company now trade for less than their initial public offering price of $17.
Snap shares were down a penny to $15.94 in late-morning trading Thursday.
