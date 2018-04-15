What's better, collecting Social Security early or blowing through retirement savings?

Generally, it's a good idea for the higher earner in a couple to put off filing as long as possible. The surviving spouse will have to get by on one Social Security check, instead of two, and it will be the larger of the two checks the couple received. Maximizing that check is important as longevity insurance, since the longer people live, the more likely they are to run through their other assets. Your check will grow 8% each year you can delay past 66, and that's a guaranteed return you can't match anywhere else. In many cases, financial planners will suggest tapping retirement funds if necessary to delay filing.