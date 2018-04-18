Airlines start inspecting engines after Southwest engine failure causes passenger's death

At least two U.S. airlines announced new inspections of engines on some of their Boeing 737 jets after federal safety officials said the engine on a Southwest Airlines flight that failed Tuesday had signs of metal weakness.
United Airlines and Southwest each said Wednesday that certain engines developed by CFM International would undergo the inspections. CFM developed the engine that blew open on the Southwest flight, leading to the death of a passenger and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
The engine failure sent shrapnel into the fuselage of the plane, which was flying from New York to Dallas carrying 144 passengers and five crew members. Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive and mother of two from New Mexico, was sucked partway out of a broken window. She is the first passenger to be killed in a U.S. airline accident since 2009.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators found indications of metal fatigue, an area of weakness caused by repeated bending, where a fan blade on the engine was missing, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said in a briefing Tuesday night.
Last month, European regulators ordered inspections of specific engines developed by CFM, a French-U.S. joint venture. The engines are widely used on U.S. airlines' planes. One failed in an accident involving a Southwest Airlines flight in 2016, and last year the NTSB proposed a rule that would call for inspections of the engines, but the rule has yet to be adopted.
Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said the Dallas-based carrier will step up inspections of the CFM engines, which are used on Southwest's entire fleet of Boeing 737 jets.
CFM said Wednesday that "out of an abundance of caution, the ultrasonic inspections are being conducted on a population of fan blades" inside the engines. The company said it was deploying about 40 technicians to help Southwest complete its inspection of the engines within the next 30 days.
United Airlines has 698 planes with the CFM engine. During a conference call Wednesday to discuss company earnings, United executives said they plan to launch inspections of those engines on its Boeing 737 planes in response to the request from the European Aviation Safety Agency.
During Tuesday's accident, Southwest Flight 1380 was en route to Dallas when the engine exploded, sending shrapnel into the fuselage and shattering the window next to Riordan, according to accounts by passengers. She is the first passenger to be killed by an accident in Southwest's 51-year history.
Worldwide, accident rates have dropped to a record low, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a branch of the United Nations.
Aviation experts say Southwest Airlines has a strong reputation for safe flying and is unlikely to suffer any long-term drop in demand.
"This is such a freakish incident that it might make some people jittery for a while, but it won't keep most people from flying," said Barry Schiff, an aviation safety consultant and former pilot with TWA.
Tuesday's accident closely resembles an incident on Aug. 27, 2016, when an engine failed on a 737-700 flown by Southwest Airlines, sending engine parts into the fuselage. But in that incident — during a flight from Louisiana to Orlando, Fla. — the debris did not penetrate the cabin or injure any passengers.
The cabin depressurized and the pilots made an emergency landing at Pensacola International Airport in Florida. An investigation by the NTSB concluded that a fan made of a titanium alloy in the engine — made by CFM International — suffered a "fatigue crack."
Bloomberg was used in compiling this report.
