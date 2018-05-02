Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; no injuries reported

A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey was forced to land in Cleveland on Wednesday after one of its windows cracked.
There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely at Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport.
Dallas-based Southwest said that the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review of an issue with one of the multiple layers of window pane.
"The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 customers on a new aircraft to Newark," Southwest said in a statement.
The incident wasn't treated as an emergency by the Federal Aviation Administration, and the damage to the window didn't cause a loss of cabin pressure or trigger deployment of oxygen masks, according Bloomberg, which cited a person familiar with the event.
The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion that shattered a window. A woman who was partly sucked out of the window died.
UPDATES:
9:40 a.m.: This article was updated with a report that the cracked window did not cause the plane to lose cabin pressure.
This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.