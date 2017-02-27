SpaceX to fly private, paying citizens around the moon next year

In a first, SpaceX officials said Monday the company plans to fly private, paying citizens around the moon next year. It would mark the return of astronauts to deep space after 45 years.

The Hawthorne-based space company said in a statement that the two individuals have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission in its Dragon 2 spacecraft. Initial training, along with health and fitness tests, will occur later this year, SpaceX said.

“This will be a private mission to a paying customer,” said Chief Executive Elon Musk. He wouldn’t say who will make the flight, or how much they’re paying, only that it was “nobody from Hollywood.”

During a conference call with reporters, he said the two individuals know each other.

The capsule is to launch atop SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to have its first flight this summer.

