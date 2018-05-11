SpaceX will try again Friday to launch its newly upgraded Falcon 9 rocket

On Thursday, Musk addressed safety concerns about SpaceX's so-called load-and-go fueling process, in which propellants would be loaded into the rocket while astronauts are onboard the Dragon 2 crew capsule. He said SpaceX could still change the procedure to load propellant first before having astronauts board the capsule and that there were contingency plans to reduce other risks. But he said he thought the issue was "overblown."