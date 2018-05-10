SpaceX's latest Falcon 9 rocket launches today, featuring updates that'll make it easier to reuse

SpaceX has long touted reusability as the key to reducing launch costs, and eventually, making its way to the Red Planet. But so far, it has only relaunched six of its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets, one time each. And it has taken at least several weeks to turn those around for the next launch.
On Thursday afternoon, the Hawthorne space company will debut the latest and final upgrade to the Falcon 9 — the so-called Block 5 version — which the company says will be capable of being used 10 times, with minimal refurbishment.
Some of those changes include adjustments to manufacturing practices. For example, the rocket's metal engine support structure, known as the Octaweb, will now have a bolted design, rather than a welded one. That makes it easier and faster to produce, according to a Reddit question and answer session hosted by Andy Lambert, SpaceX's vice president of production.
The upgraded Falcon 9 represents that rocket's final iteration, said Bill Ostrove, aerospace and defense analyst at Forecast International.
"In some ways, SpaceX is kind of following a software model in developing their launch vehicles," he said. "You develop something, throw it out there, test it, learn from that, incorporate those lessons into the next model and keep doing that until you get to the final version."
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Space News in November that upgrades in the Block 5 version of Falcon 9 were driven largely by requests from NASA and the U.S. military, which will rely on the rocket to transport astronauts to the International Space Station and launch national security satellites, respectively.
The new version has greater lift capacity and its manufacturing process has been simplified, she said.
The Block 5 upgrade also should decrease turnaround time between launches, which is key to lowering costs.
SpaceX currently advertises Falcon 9 launches as starting at $62 million. An executive with Luxembourg satellite operator SES would not say last year how much the company paid for its launch on the first reused SpaceX booster, but did say it got a discount.
Shotwell has said reusable rockets could eventually cut launch prices by 30%.
Decreased turnaround time is important for SpaceX's future plans, including launches of its much larger Falcon Heavy rocket — which utilized two reused Falcon 9 first-stages in its maiden launch in February — and development of its behemoth next-generation rocket and spaceship system known as BFR.
If the turnaround time can be minimized between launches of the Block 5 Falcon 9, those resources can be put toward BFR, which will be built at the Port of Los Angeles. The more than 340-foot-tall BFR system will eventually replace the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, and is the linchpin of SpaceX's plans to colonize Mars.
"That's really going to help them in their operations, reducing manufacturing costs," Ostrove said.
Twitter: @smasunaga