SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch is delayed by winds but still set for today

But it will take a difficult road to get there. On a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon, Musk said the car — along with a dummy named Starman who is shown on Musk's Instagram sitting in the driver's seat while wearing a spacesuit — will do a "grand tour" through the Van Allen belts, an area of high radiation that surrounds the Earth, as part of a six-hour coast in deep space that is intended to demonstrate to the U.S. Air Force that Falcon Heavy can meet specific orbit insertion requirements.