SpaceX targets Saturday morning for its second launch of the year

SpaceX plans to launch almost 5,500 pounds of science experiments, supplies and research equipment for NASA to the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 7:01 a.m. Pacific time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be the first launch from Pad 39A since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. The historic launch pad played a role in both the Apollo and space shuttle programs.

After launch, SpaceX will attempt to land its first-stage rocket booster on land. The Dragon capsule will deploy from the second stage about 10 minutes after launch and is expected to reach the space station two days later.

This will be the Hawthorne space company’s second launch of the year. Last month, SpaceX launched 10 satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California for satellite operator Iridium Communications Inc. The company landed that first-stage rocket on a floating platform in the Pacific Ocean.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

@smasunaga