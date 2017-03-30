SpaceX set to make history by launching satellite on recycled rocket

In a first, SpaceX is set to launch a commercial communications satellite using a first-stage rocket booster that previously flew last year.

If the scheduled Thursday afternoon flight is successful, it could mean lower launch costs for the Hawthorne-based space company and a potential new era of cheap space flight.

SpaceX has said the first-stage booster has gone through an extensive evaluation process, including a thorough inspection of the entire booster and individual engine testing.

Once it landed after its initial flight, the first-stage booster traveled via ground transport to Florida for refurbishment before heading to SpaceX’s McGregor, Texas, development facility for testing and then, finally, the launch site at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The company tweeted in January that it had completed a successful static fire test of the first-stage booster in Texas. On Monday, SpaceX said it test-fired the entire rocket, including the recycled booster, on the launch pad.

The launch is scheduled for 3:27 p.m. PDT from Pad 39A.

The 11,600-pound satellite operated by Luxembourg-based SES will replace two existing satellites and will provide broadband and high-definition video capabilities throughout Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The satellite is to be deployed about 30 minutes after launch and will head to a high geostationary orbit. After the first and second stages of the Falcon 9 rocket separate, SpaceX will then attempt to land the first-stage booster on a drone ship.

Company Chief Executive Elon Musk said in April, when this booster landed, that the Falcon 9 first-stage booster could potentially be reused for 10 to 20 missions.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga