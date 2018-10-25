SpaceX said to be seeking $500 million in loans via Goldman Sachs

SpaceX has ample funding needs for many years to come, with its plans to establish Mars colonies and launch a network of satellites to provide internet access. The privately held company’s valuation has climbed to about $28 billion as it has routinely launched and landed rockets for reuse, significantly reducing the cost of space travel. It’s the third-most-valuable venture-backed startup in the U.S. after Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc.