Brawls break out at Florida airport after several Spirit flights canceled

Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at a Florida airport Monday evening following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights.

Broward County Sheriff's Office authorities told ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

CBS News reported that nine flights were canceled.

In a statement, airline officials said they were "shocked and saddened" to see videos of the airport incident. They blamed the Airline Pilots Assn. for the cancellations, adding that they've filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an "unlawful job action."

The association told CBS that Spirit pilots aren't engaged in any job action with Spirit and that the airline's operations "have experienced significant problems over the past several days."

