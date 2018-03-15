Spotify IPO: Stock will list April 3; company is skipping roadshow and media interviews

Although Spotify has tried to guide investors in its listing prospectus by disclosing the value at which shares have changed hands in private transactions, the range is wide. In 2017, the valuation ranged from $6.3 billion to $20.9 billion for the 12.8 million shares that changed hands, based on the stock price and shares outstanding listed in the filing. This year, the valuation has been calculated at $15.9 billion to $23.4 billion for the 2.8 million shares that traded.