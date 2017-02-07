Star Wars Land to open at Disneyland in 2019

Star Wars fans who have been itching to see the new Star Wars land open at Disneyland will have to wait a bit longer.

In an earnings report Tuesday, Walt Disney Co. president and chief executive Bob Iger announced that the 14-acre expansion based on the blockbuster movie franchise will open in 2019 in both Walt Disney World in Orlando and the park in Anaheim. He did not offer more details about the opening date.

Construction of the new $1-billion expansion at Disneyland began in April and is expected to feature two attractions, including a ride that lets visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon, the spaceship flown by Han Solo in the movies.

Disneyland closed several attractions at Frontierland to make way for construction of the new land. Artist renderings of the new expansion depict the Millennium Falcon at a docking bay, surrounded by a forest, rock spires and futuristic buildings and landing pads.

On a Disneyland blog site, the reactions were mostly positive but many fans wanted to know how the opening was going to impact other Star Wars attractions already opened at Disneyland, such as the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.

“Will Star Tours remain where it is? Will it be re-themed to a different ride, or will it be moved and replaced?” one fan wrote on the blog site in response to the news.

