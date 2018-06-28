Starbucks CFO is retiring, which adds to uncertainty after Howard Schultz's departure

"The sudden nature of this announcement and Maw's relatively young age and tenure in his role suggest the decision [to] leave was perhaps not entirely voluntary," Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Sara Senatore said in a note. "While the fundamental deterioration may have tested the ability of any CFO to provide accurate guidance, we think Maw may be viewed at least partly to blame for the damage to Starbucks credibility that has resulted."