Starbucks is closing its stores today for anti-bias training

Last month, the company announced the training day for its 175,000 employees as the chain became the target of protests and calls for boycotts over the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. The men — business partners who hadn't bought anything from the store — were waiting for an associate to arrive, and when one asked to use the restroom, the store manager refused. They were asked to leave, and when they didn't, the manager called police, prompting many to wonder whether events would have unfolded differently had the two men been white.