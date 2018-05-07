Nestle is paying $7 billion to sell Starbucks coffee to the world

Nestle is making a new offensive in the United States a decade after Nespresso renewed a push into that market, enjoying limited success as most coffee drinkers avoid small espressos. Nestle has been struggling to gain market share in that market, given the prevalence of Starbucks and Green Mountain, which was bought out by Europe's billionaire Reimann family. Their JAB Holding Co. has spent more than $30 billion building a coffee empire by acquiring assets such as Peet's and combining with Mondelez International Inc.'s coffee business.