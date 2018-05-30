Starbucks’ bias training finally happened. Here’s what it looked like

Over the next four hours, the district managers — Carrie Teeter, Carol Huang and Jose Galvez — would go through the same racial bias curriculum that 175,000 other Starbucks employees completed throughout the day. The training, at 8,000 stores across the country, marked the start of Starbucks' commitment to years of diversity and sensitivity programs after two African American men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia on April 12. Starbucks executives and outside experts alike point to the training as a significant response to incidents of racial profiling in commercial spaces that have recently garnered national attention — and are endemic to American history.