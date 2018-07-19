Starbucks to open its first U.S. sign language store this year

Starbucks' first signing store in the United States, near Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., will hire 20 to 25 deaf, hard of hearing and hearing partners with the requirement that they all be proficient in American Sign Language. Roughly 200 current employees self-identify as deaf or hard of hearing, according to a company respresentative, including at Starbucks stores, roasting plants and regional and corporate offices across the world. Now Starbucks says the store — set to open in Washington in October — will boost hiring and accessibility for deaf and hard of hearing employees and customers alike.