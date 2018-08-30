The latest worker benefit: Freezing stem cells in case they're useful someday

“There is no way to extend anybody’s life with stem cells,” said Sean Morrison, former president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research. While there are many ongoing clinical trials, he said there’s no convincing evidence yet that stem cells could reverse brain- or heart-related illnesses. For diseases that currently benefit from stem-cell treatments, such as blood cancers, most people don’t use their own. “There’s no reason to think people would benefit from banking their own stem cells,” he said.