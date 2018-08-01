Apple's stock soars, but energy and industrials weigh on the market

Auto makers mostly traded lower as they reported their monthly sales. General Motors fell 2.3% to $37.03 and Ford slipped 1.9% to $9.85. Ferrari dropped 10.2% to $119.11 after new CEO Louis Camilleri warned that the company might not be able to reach the revenue targets outlined by his predecessor, the late Sergio Marchionne. Tesla, meanwhile, is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the close of trading. It lost 0.5% to $296.70.