Apple's stock soars, but energy and industrials weigh on the market

Apple was on pace for its biggest gain in a year and a half Wednesday as investors cheer its latest quarterly report, which included strong iPhone sales and a forecast that was better than expected. But other stocks were falling, with industrial and energy companies taking the worst losses.
The S&P 500 index slid 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,809 as of 11:15 a.m. Pacific time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 102 points, or 0.4%, to 25,312. The jump in Apple stock was worth 68 Dow points, but drops in industrial and energy companies pulled the index lower.
The Nasdaq composite added 11 points, or 0.2%, to 7,682, but the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,661.
The S&P 500 index rose 3.6% in July in spite of the trade war between the U.S. and China. The markets got a lift from strong company earnings as well as efforts by the U.S. and European Union to resolve their trade differences.
Apple said the average selling price for the iPhone jumped 20% in its latest quarter and its third-quarter profit and sales both surpassed analyst projections. Apple's third fiscal quarter is usually its weakest. The company's forecast for fourth-quarter revenue also topped Wall Street estimates.
Apple surged 5.3% to $200.30. That put the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company on track to set another all-time high. Market watchers have also been wondering if Apple will soon become the first publicly traded company to surpass $1 trillion in value. It's currently at about $985 billion.
Auto makers mostly traded lower as they reported their monthly sales. General Motors fell 2.3% to $37.03 and Ford slipped 1.9% to $9.85. Ferrari dropped 10.2% to $119.11 after new CEO Louis Camilleri warned that the company might not be able to reach the revenue targets outlined by his predecessor, the late Sergio Marchionne. Tesla, meanwhile, is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the close of trading. It lost 0.5% to $296.70.
Bond prices sank. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.99% from 2.96%.
Higher yields force interest rates on mortgages and other loans higher, making it more profitable for banks to lend money. However rising yields drew investors to bonds and away from high-dividend stocks like consumer goods makers.
Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 1.2% to $67.92 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2.1% to $72.65 per barrel in London. Exxon Mobil slid 1.4% to $80.36, and Chevron lost 1% to $124.96.
The price of gold gave up 0.5% to $1,227.60 an ounce. Silver fell 0.7% to $15.45 an ounce, and copper plunged 3% to $2.75 a pound.
The dollar fell to 111.73 yen from 111.83 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1659 from $1.1697.
