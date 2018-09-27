Stocks break four-day losing skid as Apple, Amazon climb

Apple rose after JPMorgan Chase analyst Samik Chatterjee said the stock could climb another 20% by the end of next year. Chatterjee said the company was successfully building up its services businesses such as music and payments, which could bring in 20% of Apple's annual revenue in the next few years. Chatterjee said the company might make acquisitions in the gaming, automotive or smart speaker businesses. Apple rose 2.1% to $224.95.