Should I stay or should I go? What you need to know about financial markets today

The surprise wasn't that stocks corrected last week, but rather that they fell so much so fast. That's giving a lot of people another reason to blame machines — in this case, automated funds that track financial indexes. Exchange-traded index funds, which barely existed 10 years ago, accounted for 38% of trading some days last week, the New York Times reports. The shift from "active" trading (short-term trading by humans, many of whom get paid to do it) to "passive" trading has rocked Wall Street for years now and doesn't appear to be going away. "Indexing giants like BlackRock and Vanguard now own vast swaths of the market and are the largest shareholders in just about all the major companies in the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index," the Times said.