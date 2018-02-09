$5 trillion just evaporated. What you need to know about the financial markets today

When stocks head south, the assumption is that investors will pour their money into safer assets, such as Treasuries and the Japanese yen. So far, that's not happening. (It should be noted, though, the dollar is having its best week in four months.) Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore explains that could mean this is going to be a short correction, nothing to worry about. Or not. As we saw in the 2008 financial crisis, when things turn truly horrible, all of Wall Street's tidy assumptions go out the window.