Whiplash hits Wall Street again as stocks bounce between gains and losses

Whiplash hit Wall Street again on Friday as stocks bounced between gains and losses in early trading.
Investors appeared to be in for another tumultuous session the day after another loss of more than 1,000 points in the Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday.
The Dow was up as much as 349 points, or nearly 1.5% in early trading. The broader Standard & Poor's 500 index and technology-focused Nasdaq composite indexes also were up about 1%, initially reversing some of their approximately 4% declines on Thursday.
But then trading turned negative, with the Dow dropping about 225 points before bouncing back into positive territory. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed the Dow down and then back up again.
The stock market has been highly volatile in February after starting the year on a high note as a long market rally was initially boosted by Washington's passage of major tax cuts focused on businesses and the wealthy.
The steep declines in recent days pushed the Dow down more than 10% Thursday from its recent high, an adjustment known as a market correction. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also neared correction territory.
After Thursday's losses, all three indexes were down overall for 2018.
Friday's early gains pulled the Dow out of correction, but analysts said they expected more volatility in the coming days.
Corrections are frequent occurrences, analysts said, but the speed with which it has happened after a long stretch of record-breaking market highs can be unsettling to average investors.
"Corrections normally can take weeks to develop, and this clearly developed in a few days," said Brett F. Ewing, chief market strategist at research firm First Franklin Financial Services.
"I would tell the average person to stay calm, do not react, especially off your emotions watching this right now," he said. "When people go through extended periods of low volatility and they see this, it can make it feel even bigger than it really is. The underlying fundamentals of the economy are really strong."
Technology stocks, banks and consumer-focused companies accounted for much of the initial pickup Friday. Some of the market's biggest winners over the last year were leading the market higher. Amazon rose 2.2%.
Bond prices fell at the open. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.86%, from 2.83%.
The volatility in U.S. stock indexes followed a broad slide in global markets.
In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 1.2%, while France's CAC 40 lost 1.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.7%. Asian markets fell more sharply. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 2.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 3.1%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
UPDATES:
8:00 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details about stock indexes.
7:40 a.m.: This article was updated with details about bond prices and global markets.
6:55 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting.
This article was originally published at 6:35 a.m.