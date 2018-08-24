Student loans are forcing young graduates to put off settling down

While rent growth has stopped outpacing gains in salaries, the level is nevertheless prohibitively high for many, especially those weighed down by student loans the minute they cross the stage. The average student loan payment is $351. Tack that on to average rents and you’re pushing $1,800 before you hit the online grocery app icon on your smartphone, the bill for which runs at least $100 a month for most of us. Using college grad starting salaries, that takes up a large chunk of the monthly take-home pay of about $3,400 if you live in Texas or $3,100 if you’re in New York.