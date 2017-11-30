Whistleblower says Medicaid managed-care firm improperly denied care to thousands of Californians

In early October, an executive at one of the nation’s largest physician-practice management firms handed her bosses the equivalent of a live grenade — a 20-page report that blew up the company and shook the world of managed care for poor patients across California.

For years, she wrote, SynerMed, a behind-the-scenes administrator of medical groups and managed-care contracts based in Monterey Park, had improperly denied care to thousands of patients — most of them on Medicaid — and falsified documents to hide it.

The violations were “widespread, systemic in nature,” according to the confidential Oct. 5 report by the company’s senior director of compliance, Christine Babu. And they posed a “serious threat to members’ health and safety,” according to the report, which was obtained by Kaiser Health News.

Days later, someone sent the report — labeled as a “draft” — anonymously to California health officials. Within weeks, state regulators had launched an investigation, major health insurers swept in for surprise audits, the company’s chief executive announced the firm would close and doctors’ practices up and down the state braced for a tumultuous transition to new management.

Jennifer Kent, California’s health services and Medicaid director, said her agency received the whistleblower’s report on Oct. 8 and, working with health plans, confirmed “widespread deficiencies” at SynerMed, which manages the care of at least 650,000 Medicaid recipients in the state.

“I think it’s pretty egregious actions on the part of that company,” Kent said in an interview this week.

In a Nov. 17 order issued to insurers, state Medicaid officials said “members are currently in imminent danger of not receiving medically necessary healthcare services” due to SynerMed’s conduct. The state ordered insurers to determine how many enrollees experienced delayed or unfulfilled services.

Consumer advocates expressed alarm at the whistleblower’s findings and questioned how these problems went undetected for so long. Some said it underscores a lack of accountability among companies involved in Medicaid managed care, which receive billions in taxpayer dollars and have expanded significantly under the Affordable Care Act.

Linda Nguy, a policy advocate at the Western Center on Law and Poverty in Sacramento, called the situation “outrageous.”

“It raises questions about oversight by the state and the health plans,” she said.

Besides managing care for Medicaid patients, SynerMed also oversaw managed care services for people on Medicare and commercial insurance — 1.2 million patients in all. Physician groups it managed have contracts with most of the state’s largest insurers, such as Health Net, Anthem and Blue Shield of California.

SynerMed, founded in 2001, served as a key intermediary in the managed-care industry between health plans and independent physician practices. Its role only grew after Medicaid was expanded under the ACA. Most, if not all, of the patients whose care it managed were in California.

Under Medicaid managed care, the government pays a fixed rate per patient to health plans, whose job is to coordinate patient care effectively and efficiently. In this case, health plans passed a share of their money — along with the financial risk of a fixed budget — to physician practices under SynerMed management.

As is typical in the managed-care industry, SynerMed and the physician practices could pocket whatever money they did not spend on patients and other expenses.

The whistleblower’s report does not address what the motivation was for falsifying denial letters to patients — except to note that the small team of employees felt intense pressure from their supervisors to clear a backlog of paperwork dating back months.

But Babu made clear that this was not a rogue operation. The methods the team used were outlined in written training materials and knowledge of the procedures extended at least as high as a senior vice president, she wrote. After her investigation, other top executives were informed of her findings.

According to the report, she became aware of the problems in late September when a compliance manager heard about an employee falsifying a patient letter for an upcoming health plan audit.

Employees fabricated letters denying care and backdated faxes to doctors' offices to suggest physicians were informed properly.

Through interviews with sometimes tearful staffers, Babu wrote, she learned that the overworked team routinely fabricated denial letters without supervision from doctors or others with clinical training. The report suggested that some cases were reviewed by medical personnel, but “staff members who are not clinicians could drastically misrepresent the medical director’s instructions.”

Some employees interviewed said they did not know what they did was wrong and said they were fearful of their bosses. One supervisor told Babu that these practices at SynerMed had persisted for many years and “that it had become normal for her,” according to the internal report.

Patients in Medicaid managed care and commercial plans are entitled to a written denial notice within two business days of the decision, giving them the ability to appeal to their health plan and then to regulators. Industrywide, treatment denials were overturned in nearly 70% of all medical review cases handled by the state last year.

But the compliance department found that affected patients were not properly informed, and the violations “resulted in thousands of members unaware of their appeal rights going back years past. As such, members may experience delays in care, lapse in coverage, delay in access to care and or financial hardship.”

The denial letters fabricated by employees to satisfy auditors often were not sent to patients, according to Babu’s internal investigation. Employees also used software to backdate faxes to doctors’ offices to suggest that physicians were informed promptly and properly about the denials.

The compliance investigation focused on activities at SynerMed and didn’t address what occurred at physician offices, so it is unclear what doctors knew and what patients actually were told when care was not authorized.

Babu said that “the severity of the conduct is magnified by the fact that a large number of SynerMed’s patient population is low-income, and likely unable to afford medical services not covered by their insurance.”