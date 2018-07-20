Target-date funds aren’t the retirement bull’s-eye they're cracked up to be

The difference, however, is that the target-date portfolio introduces an element of random chance. Because it allocates more to stocks in the beginning, whether those early years happen to coincide with a bull or bear market has a lasting effect. During the 41-year period beginning in 1949, for example — just before the epic bull market of the 1950s — the target-date portfolio beat the static 60/40 portfolio by 0.6 percentage point a year. But during the period beginning in 1929 — just before the Great Crash — the target-date portfolio lost by 0.9 percentage point a year.