Target boosts its minimum wage. Its remake is accelerating, at a cost

Target also announced other initiatives to help it speed up deliveries and make shopping in its stores easier. The company is rolling out free two-day shipping for hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com. Except for holders of its branded credit card, shoppers previously needed to spend at least $35 to get free shipping. And its same-day delivery service, which was tested in New York, is being rolled out to key cities in the U.S. such as Boston and Chicago. Target, which was testing curbside pickup at 50 stores, said it also plans to expand that to 1,000 locations nationwide.