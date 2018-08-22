Target records best sales gain in more than a decade as new brands draw shoppers

Still, Target faces tough competition from the likes of Kohl’s Corp. and Walmart, which both bested analysts’ sales estimates in the latest quarter, and Amazon.com Inc., which continues to encroach on Target’s clothing and back-to-school sales. A key battleground in the back half of the year will be the toy aisle, where all three retailers will look to grab shoppers in the wake of Toys “R” Us Inc.’s demise.