Trump plans to announce steel tariffs, but may allow exemptions for U.S allies after all

"The Chinese are trying to play the long game, whereas the EU and allies are frustrated," said Andy Rothman, a former economic officer at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and now an investment strategist for Matthews Asia in San Francisco. "Their rhetoric was quite calm and restrained," he said, although prior to the tariff announcement, Beijing sent a warning that U.S. protectionist measures could be met with limits on American imports of sorghum and other farm goods to China.