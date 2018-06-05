Tax-law typo risks bankrupting #MeToo victims

With the midterm elections looming, the prospects of a technical revision to the tax law — passed without a single Democratic vote — are far from certain. The Republicans control 51 seats in the Senate, and 60 votes would be required for a bill to correct any errors. Democrats have signaled they’re reluctant to approve any legislation that would fix a tax bill they never signed on for — much like Republicans did after Democrats tried to modify the Affordable Care Act. Or they may ask for something in return that Republicans are unwilling to provide.