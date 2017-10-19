Lawsuit accuses the ritzy Terranea Resort of worker wage theft

Workers at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes plan to sue the ritzy hotel, contending they aren’t paid for the time they spend waiting to get uniforms before each shift and being driven on a bus from a remote parking lot.

The lawsuit, scheduled to be filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names two workers as plaintiffs. But if approved by the court, the complaint could become a class-action suit, representing about 600 employees at the resort.

The resort issued a statement, saying it had not seen the lawsuit and could not comment on the allegations.

Still, the statement said the resort “strictly adheres to and abides by all labor laws. We value each of our associates and are committed to ensuring fair treatment and compensation for their time and dedication.”

The workers’ lawsuit contends that hotel management violated California labor law by requiring employees to show up as much as 30 minutes before their shifts to a remote parking lot to take a company shuttle to work, without providing compensattion for that time.

In addition, the suit contends that workers are required to show up an additional 15 minutes before their shifts to get and put on a work uniform, also without compensation for that time.

“That is a fairly significant amount of time to be uncompensated,” said Lauren Teukolsky, the attorney representing the two workers in the lawsuit, Galen Landsberg, a cook at the resort, and Marvin Ivarenga, a server at the resort.

“It’s frustrating because we have no other options but to drive to the remote lots and take their shuttles, which can add an hour of unpaid time to our work days,” Landsberg said. “We can’t park on public streets in the neighborhoods surrounding the hotel because Terranea security patrols these areas and the hotel will give you a write-up if they find your car parked there.”

The resort also doesn’t reimburse some kitchen employees for cooking equipment they are required to bring to work, the lawsuit asserts.

Terranea was the subject of a class-action lawsuit in 2011 that contended the resort wasn’t paying overtime wages and minimum wages as required by law. The suit was settled with the resort operators and owners agreeing to pay $1.1 million to the workers and to cover attorney fees, according to court records.

