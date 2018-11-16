Tesla's Model 3 sedan is pulling in buyers who previously owned Accords and Priuses

Tesla recently said that more than half the trade-ins for the Model 3 were from vehicles priced below $35,000. And there are signs that the sedan’s popularity is adding to pressure on rival carmakers who already are reeling from Americans’ move toward trucks and sport utility vehicles. In October, sales of cars such as the Accord and Prius continued to slip as deliveries of the Model 3 ramped up. Banning, the Air Force psychologist, got $16,000 from Tesla to trade in his Prius, an offer that was slightly above the Kelley Blue Book value.