Pressure mounts on Musk to show he has funding to take Tesla private

Wall Street and Washington have the same question for Elon Musk: Where’s the money?
Two days after he vowed on Twitter that he had “funding secured” for a spectacular $82-billion deal to take Tesla Inc. private, he has offered no evidence to back up the statement. No one has stepped forward publicly — or privately — to say they’re behind the plan.
People connected with or close to 15 financial institutions and technology firms who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they weren’t aware of financing having been locked in before Musk’s tweet. Tesla shares sank 3.8% Thursday, to $356.21, leaving them well below the $420 at which Musk said investors would be bought out, indicating market skepticism of the deal.
All of which could be problematic as the Securities and Exchange Commission starts investigating the matter. Regulators have asked the company if what Musk tweeted was factual and why such a disclosure was made via social media rather than in a filing, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Judith Burns, an SEC spokeswoman, declined to comment. Tesla also declined to comment.
“When Musk tweeted this, was he saying this was something that was definitely going to happen? Something that might happen?” said Ira Matetsky, a partner at Ganfer & Shore in New York, outlining questions the SEC might ask. “How would a reasonable investor interpret that and was it consistent with the facts as they existed at the time?”
Tesla’s chief executive raised the go-private possibility with the board last week, according to a statement from six of the company’s nine directors. They said he had “addressed the funding for this to occur,” without providing details.
As for Tesla shareholders, Musk said in one of his tweets that “investor support is confirmed” for his plan. The company’s largest shareholders declined to comment. At the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which as of March owned about 213,000 shares, spokeswoman Michelle Mussuto said there was no advance warning.
“We have not been contacted by Tesla IR,” she said. “They didn’t reach out before the tweet either.”
Leaving the public marketplace isn’t a new vision for Musk, who told Rolling Stone in an interview published in November, “I wish we could be private with Tesla. It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company.”
In April 2017, when Musk held talks with Masayoshi Son about SoftBank Group Corp. investing in the electric-car maker, they touched on the possibility of fulfilling Musk’s wish, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. The talks failed to progress due to disagreements over ownership and have not started up again.
Musk holds an almost 20% personal stake in Tesla, meaning he would need about $70 billion to take it out of the market. That kind of money may be accessible through sovereign wealth funds or other strategic investors, said Dwight Scott, president of Blackstone Group LP’s GSO Capital Partners. It seems unlikely debt investors would be willing to help the money-losing and cash-burning company go private.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign investment fund had taken an undisclosed stake of 3% to 5% in the electric-car maker. However, there has been no indication that the Saudi Public Investment Fund might be the source of funding that Musk has said he has secured.
It’s possible Musk could persuade some large institutional and strategic investors to either newly become or remain shareholders in the private company, which could reduce his funding needs, said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Bernstein who has long been bearish on Tesla shares.
But “if no firmer details emerge,” he wrote in a note to clients, “investors would likely increasingly debate Musk’s credibility and seemingly unhealthy focus on the shares’ price and volatility.”
It’s also possible Musk has some unconventional plan that would take Tesla private without using traditional sources. On Twitter, he alluded to the creation of a “special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla,” though he didn’t elaborate on how it would work.
“What investors are waiting for is more details around what is meant when Elon Musk says funding is secured,” George Galliers, an analyst at Evercore ISI who rates Tesla the equivalent of a hold, said on Bloomberg Television. “They are raising a lot of sensible questions around who would be providing the funding and how exactly this might work.”
Times staff writer Laurence Darmiento contributed to this report.