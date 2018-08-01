Tesla weighs Chinese funding for $5-billion factory

Chinese funding partners could enable Tesla — which is yet to turn a profit — to share the financial burden of realizing an ambitious expansion plan that includes building a factory in Europe. While analysts say the California-based company will need to raise capital to bring its plans to fruition, so far Tesla has insisted that it doesn’t need to do so. The carmaker had just $2.7 billion in cash at the end of the first quarter, and has been spending billions of dollars on accelerating production of its Model 3 sedan.