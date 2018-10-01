Tesla stock leaps after Elon Musk settles with SEC and remains chief executive

The settlement marked a swift end to the SEC’s lawsuit, which was filed Thursday. In it, the regulatory body alleged that Musk made “false and misleading” statements in August tweets about his plans to take Tesla private at $420 a share. It alleged that Musk’s statements — including the assertion that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private — “were premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew.”